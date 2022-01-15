Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $31,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $13.42 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.