Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93. Rattler Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 3.87.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

