Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

