Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $67.70 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.