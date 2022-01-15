Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Boosted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.8% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.88. 16,719,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,686. The firm has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

