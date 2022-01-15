Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of MS stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

