Morgan Stanley Raises Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $26.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.81.

NYSE:ACI opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

