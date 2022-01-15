Morgan Stanley Raises Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $331.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $331.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.57.

RE opened at $290.30 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $209.63 and a one year high of $290.47. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.34.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 28.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

