Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 43516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

