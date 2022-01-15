Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.61.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $43.23 on Friday. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

