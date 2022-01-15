Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 98,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 412,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $31.51 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

