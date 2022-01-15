Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in December

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MRPLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 8,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. Mr Price Group has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

