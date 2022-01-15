MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post $406.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.50 million and the highest is $434.90 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $388.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

MSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of MSA traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.60. The company had a trading volume of 58,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.49. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $136.91 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.