MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.57.

MSCI stock opened at $526.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $613.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $613.53. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

