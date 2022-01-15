Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 164 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.90.

S&P Global stock opened at $432.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $461.83 and its 200-day moving average is $445.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

