Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 29 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Booking by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,450.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,339.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,314.68. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,545 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,761.67.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.