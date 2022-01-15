Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,580,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after acquiring an additional 380,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $452.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.37 and a 200-day moving average of $403.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.29.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.