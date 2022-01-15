Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $116.51 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

