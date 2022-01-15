Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,486 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

