Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 616.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,496,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MYCOF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,129. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

