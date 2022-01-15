Nagendra Cherukupalli Sells 74,127 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $486,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FTCI opened at $5.13 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on FTCI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

