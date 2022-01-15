Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Cut to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on GASNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.
Shares of GASNY opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
