Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Cut to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GASNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

