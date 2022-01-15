Navdeep Gupta Sells 4,700 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Navdeep Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05.

DKS stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

