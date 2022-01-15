Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Up 122.8% in December

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, an increase of 122.8% from the December 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEAPF remained flat at $$1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. Nearmap has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Get Nearmap alerts:

Nearmap Company Profile

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.