Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Up 122.8% in December

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, an increase of 122.8% from the December 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NEAPF remained flat at $$1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. Nearmap has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.74.
Nearmap Company Profile
