Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Trading Down 3.1%

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.71 and last traded at $91.71. 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.67.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 7.48%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,556,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 439.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

