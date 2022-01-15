Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $25.48 on Major Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.48 or 0.00058540 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $108.31 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00058647 BTC.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

