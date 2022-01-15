Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Tops $532.15 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $532.15 million and $4.68 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00064686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.39 or 0.07680398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,549.25 or 0.99712919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008303 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 537,776,949 coins and its circulating supply is 537,776,356 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

