New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYC opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative net margin of 93.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York City REIT will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -9.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New York City REIT by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York City REIT by 60.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York City REIT (NYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.