New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 26,476 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 254.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coursera were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COUR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $1,722,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $369,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,328 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,381 in the last three months.

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.