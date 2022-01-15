New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,120 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $303,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Repay by 5.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,798,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 0.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 193,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 21.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

