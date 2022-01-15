New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,292 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $50.08.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

