New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,600 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $665,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $2,295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $252,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $24.62 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $79.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

