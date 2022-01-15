NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

NXE has been the subject of several other reports. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.10 price target on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.82.

NXE opened at C$5.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -15.32. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.09.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 130,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$757,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 914,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,333,135.08.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

