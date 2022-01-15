NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading 6.2% Higher

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.45. 87,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 216,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on NextSource Materials from C$5.30 to C$6.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of NextSource Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$430.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.86.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.