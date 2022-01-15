Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Down 75.7% in December

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NTTYY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 198,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

