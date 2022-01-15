nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $44.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 2.32. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

