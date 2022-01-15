NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,502 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Incyte by 121.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $22,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

