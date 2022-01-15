NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $10.22 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American International Group by 164.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,264 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American International Group by 464,814.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,579,000 after acquiring an additional 999,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

