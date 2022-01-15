NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $9.02 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,077,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 874.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,062 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

CSGP stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.42, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

