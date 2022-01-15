NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 4,051 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $473.04 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $525.87 and a 200-day moving average of $507.03.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Cowen cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.92.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

