NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $8.67 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 33,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,673,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,625,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.88 and a 1-year high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,059 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,136 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

