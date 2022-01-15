Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HLTH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

HLTH stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nobilis Health will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,532,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,289,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,906,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,710,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,049,000.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

