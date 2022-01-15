Node Runners (NDR) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $789,372.06 and approximately $3,184.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for approximately $32.12 or 0.00074572 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.