Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives $80.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRDBY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.93) to €11.20 ($12.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NRDBY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. 75,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

