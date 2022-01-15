Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRDXF. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC cut Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NRDXF stock remained flat at $$15.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

