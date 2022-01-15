Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NHYDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.
Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 84,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.54.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
