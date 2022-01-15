Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 84,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

