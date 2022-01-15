Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,944,591 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAK. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.