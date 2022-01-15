Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,944,591 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAK. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
