Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.482 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 70.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

NWN opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

