Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $815,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,975 shares of company stock worth $17,142,413 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,842,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Novavax has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.94.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novavax will post -11.91 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

