NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $246.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.83.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

